Moving Mountains: WNC Recovery in Christ

Faith Moving Mountains: Recovery Month is a month-long initiative held throughout National Recovery Month that unites churches, recovery ministries, worship teams, community organizations, and people in recovery across Western North Carolina to celebrate the hope found in Jesus Christ and the power of recovery.





The vision is simple: to bring believers together across denominational lines to encourage those overcoming substance use, mental health challenges, incarceration, and life’s hardships through faith, fellowship, worship, and service.





September 3 – Western North Carolina Recovery Rally





Needed: funding for guest Performer Seth Addison.

The month begins with a special faith-centered presence at the Second Annual Western North Carolina Recovery Rally.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., the main stage will feature Christian recording artist Seth Addison, along with worship teams, gifted vocalists, musicians, and artists representing churches and recovery fellowships from throughout Western North Carolina.

This celebration will lift up the transforming power of Christ at the rally.





Faith Moving Mountains Festival

Sunday, September 27

The month culminates with the Faith Moving Mountains Festival, an open-air revival celebrating Christ-centered recovery throughout Western North Carolina.

This day of worship will include:

Worship teams from across Western North Carolina Pastors and evangelists sharing messages of hope Powerful personal recovery testimonies Christian music and praise Prayer and encouragement Fellowship among churches and recovery ministries.



A Month of Faith in Action

Moving Mountains extends beyond two events. Throughout National Recovery Month, participating churches, ministries, and organizations are encouraged to host Christ-centered recovery activities across the region, including:

Prison concerts and worship services Community prayer breakfasts Recovery-friendly worship services Testimony nights Community outreach events Revival services Fellowship gatherings Service projects and ministry opportunities

Together, these events create a united regional movement proclaiming that recovery is possible, hope is alive, and Christ is still moving mountains throughout Western North Carolina.





“If you have faith as small as a mustard seed… nothing will be impossible for you.” — Matthew 17:20







