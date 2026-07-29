Moving is very costly

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Currently live in Cheyenne Wyoming and have been here for 10 years. Retired, fixed income. Looking for a fresh start in Casper Wyoming. People are much friendlier and I've dealt with frontier days. On a fixed income it's difficult to raise the kind of money that places want for rent and deposit and starting utilities. If you've ever been in this maybe your donation will help. Any amount will help in my move.

Thank you for reading my story