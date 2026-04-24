Moving into a place and out of my car

I've been living out of my car pretty much since April 1st and I also lost my job April 8th and haven't been able to find a job yet. I've been doing some side jobs but it's been barely enough for food and gas each day, let alone moving into a place. Even if it's $30, that would at least let me get some food and gas today and it would help. I also have an interview after church today but I don't even have enough gas to get there so anything would help. Thank you everyone.