Moving Fund Lost To Emergency Vet Bills

Hi everyone,





I’m Arizona. I’m writing this on behalf of my family and my two best friends. My husband and I live with them in Missouri, along with our two kids. We have spent 3 years here, facing one setback after another. My husband lost his job, and has struggled to find anything else. Since then, we have been working hard to save our money and move out of our current living situation into something more manageable and stable.





Recently, our cat became very ill and needed urgent medical care. We spent nearly 2,000$ hoping to save him. Unfortunately, he passed away. That 2,000$ was the majority of what we had already set aside for moving expenses, creating another setback for us.





I don’t like asking people for money. We have exhausted all of our options, including pulling out a loan to help pay for Hawk’s (our cat) medical expenses. This is a fundraiser to help us replace our moving funds and get us on our feet with a real chance of moving forward on our own.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean everything to me and my family. But if you are unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much.





Thank you all so much for your time, kindness, and support. I hope to one day come to you all with better news. Much love,





Arizona and Family.