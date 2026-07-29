Moving Forward

After a brutal vehicle accident life changing injuries 8 surgeries,and a complete life changing experience for a person who was full of aspirations and physical fortitude,I was on deaths door with a a deadly infection that became sepsis,in which it ate away parts of my femur and tibia bones in my leg,that enable me to walk stay in pain and basically stole my quality of life,from the infection7 surgeries came behind that with almost guarantee amputation,however through prayer supplication and a God sent orthopedic,my leg was saved but it has no knee part femur and part tibia with a rod that goes from my hip to my ankle ,which I have a straight leg now with very limited movement ,IAm in need of mobile scooter and mobile chair,and car transformed to handicap accessibility,I have medical insurance that will only pay 78%of the total cost of equipment which left me 23,000dollars left to pay,I took 8000,of my inheritance and put toward the cost,IAm in need of 8,000dollars left to achieve my goal,I want to thank all those that have donated this far,that is my prayer and my desire!!!!