Moving for a New Job: Need Help with First Month's

I just landed a new job out of town, and my start date is locked in Mid-August. The employment side is fully taken care of, but moving is expensive. I need a safe, basic place to live and sleep when I am off the clock. This fundraiser is strictly to help me cover a secure roof over my head for the first few weeks until my new paychecks start coming in. I am ready to put in the hours and work hard, I just need a temporary hand getting this place set up. Any help to get me across the finish line is greatly appreciated.