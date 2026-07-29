Moving Family To Japan

Hey everyone my name is Alex Bilinsky. I’m 22y/o and I’m a father of 7 month old twin boys and I have a beautiful loving wife. I made this because me and wife always wanted to live in Japan. We also always dreamt of it too. Right now it’s a little difficult saving money for this huge dream step because of our jobs and financial circumstances. We love everything about Japan. The culture, food, people, activities, and opportunities We know it’s not going to be easy moving to Japan with our babies, but we really just want a new place to raise our boys and see new scenery for them and us. We’ve already been doing research and we know what places to work at and found pretty nice and cheap houses that we’d be able to sustain and afford. I’m not forcing anyone to donate but it would definitely help us achieve our dream. Thank you to everyone that took time out of their day to click and read this. Much love and god bless everyone.