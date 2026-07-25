Moving Expenses

As most of you know, we moved to Virginia in 2017 in 2019. I ended up having to find my own way after divorce and since that time I have kind of just went with the flow, but has felt stuck here in Virginia in the last almost 6 years I have came to the realization that Virginia is just not for me and my family and I’m ready to move back closer to home. I have found a house and I am trying to sell everything that I can to be able to move and have the down payment for this house it’s proving a little more difficult for me than I thought. with that being said if you can help, it would be greatly appreciated. I’m not asking for the entire amount from one person. I know things are tough for a lot of people, but every little bit helps. Thank you and God bless.