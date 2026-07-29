Moving expenses

I don't like doing this but we have to move and I need help with expenses. The apartments we live in have decided the we need to move. They are not giving us time to save money to leave. I have tried to move the budget around. No matter what I do I fall short. I need help with a u haul and a deposit. All money donated will be used to secure U-Haul gas money and deposit. Please consider helping if you can.

God bless