Moving costs

I’ve been in a domestic violence relationship for seven years, and my ex-partner we had a four-year-old daughter. I finally managed to escape and am currently staying with my father. I need your help with furnishing the place and covering my basic needs.





Since moving in with my father, I’ve improved my situation significantly. I’ve secured a better job and am earning a good salary. However, I’m facing a financial challenge. My landlord wants three months’ rent upfront, which amounts to $4500. I need this money to furnish the apartment and make it comfortable for me and my daughter.





We’ve endured a lot together over the past seven years for me and four years for her. I made the difficult decision to leave the abusive relationship because I want to be a better mother to her. I don’t want her to grow up thinking that the way I was treated is acceptable. I believe she deserves a better environment, both for herself and for me.





I would greatly appreciate any help you can provide. Thank you so much for your consideration.