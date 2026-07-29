My name is Timothy Walker and the funds will go towards my apartment that's included rent that's $1,310.00move in probrate$126.77,$150.00administration fee, $600 risk fee. That's also including going to be included the insurance pest control trash and water is including. Also had a paperwork to show proof or I can give you the number to the apartment for proof I appreciate you looking over it and looking forward to hearing from you you have a beautiful day ,.











