GiveSendGo Logo

Where the Wounds Were Motion Picture

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$855 USD

Fundraiser created byGregory Messina

Fundraiser funds will be received by WHERE THE WOUNDS WERE, LLC

Where the Wounds Were Motion Picture

Hey everyone! I'm diving into something incredibly personal and powerful—the crowdfunding campaign for our film adaptation of Amy Musfeldt’s poignant book, "Where the Wounds Were: How Jesus Healed What Life Tried to Destroy." ✨✝️

It all started when Amy sent me her recently published memoir. I remember as I was reading how descriptive it was and how I could see the scenes already being played out on the screen. This book is genuine, raw, and full of pain but also transformation and hope.

I was struck by how the themes—pain, healing, faith—are so universally human yet often spoken about only in hushed tones or not at all. I felt this story needed to be seen on screen, a visual narrative that could bring these experiences into light for others who might relate deeply or simply seek understanding and solace. And not only that, but to share the good news of Jesus Christ to a world that needs to believe in Him and KNOW Him.

But let me just say as someone who has a background in filmmaking, the road from idea to film isn’t paved with smooth asphalt! We will face some hurdles along the way: securing rights, budgeting, finding the right cast, setting up logistics... It’s been close to a full-time job just dealing with these aspects. And that’s not even touching on production costs like equipment rental, insurance, location fees—the list goes on!

Yet here we are, ready to roll out this project because of your support and belief in stories worth telling. This isn't about the money for us; it's about gathering a community who believes in the power of storytelling and wants to see more narratives that reflect their own lives authentically. ❤️

So, here’s where you come in! Your contributions will cover critical production costs like equipment rental, insurance, catering—making sure our crew is well-fed throughout long shooting days because let's face it: we all need a little sustenance to keep going through the highs and lows of any creative endeavor.

But most importantly, your support means that this story can reach audiences who might desperately need what Amy Musfeldt has found in her faith journey—hope amidst pain, comfort even when life feels too heavy to bear alone. ☀️

Every dollar counts towards turning a dream into reality because sometimes it takes just one person believing for the impossible to become possible. So let’s make this happen together! Let's bring "Where the Wounds Were" to life and share in its healing message with others who need to hear it most.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you choose to be a part of our journey, whether big or small. You’re not just funding a film; you're supporting dreams that might heal someone else too—a powerful ripple effect!


God bless you for your contribution. For those who want to receive credit at the end of the film*, please make sure to add your full name when you make your contribution. If you have not yet read the book, you can grab a copy at Amazon HERE. I highly recommend it.

Thank you and God bless.

-Greg Messina

Producer

*Film credit is considered a REWARD and will be added at the end of final cut of the film. The film does not currently have a release date, but those who have provided their names while contributing to this project will be given updates throughout the project. If anyone has any questions or concerns, you may email us at: wherethewoundswere@protonmail.com

This campaign has been created for WHERE THE WOUNDS WERE, LLC, a non-501(c)(3) organization. This is not a charitable donation or tax-deductible contribution.




#HopeLivesHere #Wherethewoundswere #Christianfilm

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve