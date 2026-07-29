Where the Wounds Were Motion Picture

Hey everyone! I'm diving into something incredibly personal and powerful—the crowdfunding campaign for our film adaptation of Amy Musfeldt’s poignant book, "Where the Wounds Were: How Jesus Healed What Life Tried to Destroy." ✨✝️

It all started when Amy sent me her recently published memoir. I remember as I was reading how descriptive it was and how I could see the scenes already being played out on the screen. This book is genuine, raw, and full of pain but also transformation and hope.

I was struck by how the themes—pain, healing, faith—are so universally human yet often spoken about only in hushed tones or not at all. I felt this story needed to be seen on screen, a visual narrative that could bring these experiences into light for others who might relate deeply or simply seek understanding and solace. And not only that, but to share the good news of Jesus Christ to a world that needs to believe in Him and KNOW Him.

But let me just say as someone who has a background in filmmaking, the road from idea to film isn’t paved with smooth asphalt! We will face some hurdles along the way: securing rights, budgeting, finding the right cast, setting up logistics... It’s been close to a full-time job just dealing with these aspects. And that’s not even touching on production costs like equipment rental, insurance, location fees—the list goes on!

Yet here we are, ready to roll out this project because of your support and belief in stories worth telling. This isn't about the money for us; it's about gathering a community who believes in the power of storytelling and wants to see more narratives that reflect their own lives authentically. ❤️

So, here’s where you come in! Your contributions will cover critical production costs like equipment rental, insurance, catering—making sure our crew is well-fed throughout long shooting days because let's face it: we all need a little sustenance to keep going through the highs and lows of any creative endeavor.

But most importantly, your support means that this story can reach audiences who might desperately need what Amy Musfeldt has found in her faith journey—hope amidst pain, comfort even when life feels too heavy to bear alone. ☀️

Every dollar counts towards turning a dream into reality because sometimes it takes just one person believing for the impossible to become possible. So let’s make this happen together! Let's bring "Where the Wounds Were" to life and share in its healing message with others who need to hear it most.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you choose to be a part of our journey, whether big or small. You’re not just funding a film; you're supporting dreams that might heal someone else too—a powerful ripple effect!





God bless you for your contribution. For those who want to receive credit at the end of the film*, please make sure to add your full name when you make your contribution. If you have not yet read the book, you can grab a copy at Amazon HERE. I highly recommend it.

Thank you and God bless.

-Greg Messina

Producer

*Film credit is considered a REWARD and will be added at the end of final cut of the film. The film does not currently have a release date, but those who have provided their names while contributing to this project will be given updates throughout the project. If anyone has any questions or concerns, you may email us at: wherethewoundswere@protonmail.com

This campaign has been created for WHERE THE WOUNDS WERE, LLC, a non-501(c)(3) organization. This is not a charitable donation or tax-deductible contribution.













#HopeLivesHere #Wherethewoundswere #Christianfilm