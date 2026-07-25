Moved into my First apartment since exiting foster

Yay! It’s my Foster Care Emancipation Day !!! Well a last week now🤣 I didn’t know they actually had a name for this day till last year! My exit date 06/12/1999, a couple days after high school graduation!💖💖💖💖 it has been a great journey and achieve ing all my goals that IEP meetings and formal foster parents said would never happen. Like getting my Drivers license, getting my first apartment and working for Seaworld & Disney! Yay! They mentioned that I should make an Amazon wish list for apartments essentials. They also had me start a go fund me . I’m so proud of myself! It has definitely been an adventure! I now get to celebrate holidays and my birthdays ! Yay!!! Thank you so much



