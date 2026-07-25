Help Save Sandi's Life

My name is Sandi, on Feb.5,2024 I was beaten with a baseball bat for 6 hours by my own son because I didn't want to sell our generator. I was lucky enough to make it out of that house after he fell asleep. I made it over to a neighbors house & he took me to the police station & they called the EMT to take me to the hospital. I pressed charges & had him arrested & sent to prison. I found out last week that they are letting him out early! He will be released on May2, 2027! I need to move from Kansas to live near family several states away as soon as possible. because when he gets released he will try to find me and finish what he started. I do not want to go through that nightmare again. We all know that a restraining order isn't worth the paper it's written on. I am working & trying to save as much as I can but It will not be enough. I only have until April. That is only nine months away. Funds are for trailer rental, gas & 1st month rent & deposit. Please help me. I would never ask for help if I didn't fear for my life. I truly need your help. Thank you so much . All prayers and donations are greatly appreciated. God Bless You.