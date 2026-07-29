Move Abroad

I've tried so hard to accept everything thrown at me in this country that I love. I've been discriminated in jobs, school and unfortunately medically as a black woman. I protested against pain meds while in labor and I was told I "needed them". I didn't fight, I just held my head high and took it. I pulled myself up by my bootstraps through silent tears, pain and said no one owes me nothing. Just work hard. I did. And now America has forced most of us out of everything. I've accepted that the majority doesn't want me here, even though my great great grands were slaves and land was taken away from them via Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. They moved north and kept a low profile. They didn't want to look like complainers. Well I don't want trouble either. I just need help leaving America. Rioters almost took our democracy out on January 6th. Cops were hurt and now these folks will be compensated for being loyal to the King of America. It's time to leave as I feel/fear, the majority will 86 us.