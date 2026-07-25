Hello everyone. I’m reaching out because I’m trying to raise $600 to help me move by Wednesday. I was able to pay my $900 security deposit, but right now I’m stretched very thin.





I’m a nanny, and work has been slower than usual, which has made things a little difficult. I’ve been standing on my faith and trusting God’s promises, knowing He has provided for me time and time again.





If anyone feels led to help, even a small amount would mean so much and would truly help me get through this transition. I appreciate any support, prayers, or encouragement. I know God will continue to make a way.



