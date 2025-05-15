Founding PSA A life line for lost and abandon pets

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $1,885
Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Sherman
🐾 Founding Pet Search Alliance: A Lifeline for Lost & Abandoned Pets
Pet Search Alliance (PSA) is a newly forming nonprofit (501(c)(3) pending) headquartered in the Mid-Ohio Valley—created to coordinate search and rescue operations for pets that are lost, abandoned, or displaced due to trauma.
We’re not here to replace your local dog warden or humane society. We’re here for the tough cases—the ones that slip through the cracks. PSA steps in when traditional efforts stall, offering high-tech solutions, experienced ground support, and an unshakable commitment to bringing animals home.
🐶 Our Mission
“To locate and recover lost, abandoned, or displaced pets using coordinated search efforts, tracking systems, and volunteer support to bring them safely home.”
🔍 Why We’re Launching Now
In recent months, our volunteer team has already helped recover dozens of missing pets using thermal drones, remotely triggered traps, cellular trail cams, and tried-and-true ground game strategies. Most recently, our search for a dog named Draco—who was injured in a hit-and-run and ultimately humanely euthanized—reminded us how urgent and life-changing this work can be.
That effort, and others like it, are the reason PSA was born.
💼 What Makes PSA Different?
We’re building a community-first, tech-enabled rescue model focused on fast, safe reunions—especially in the most challenging cases. Our team coordinates:
Thermal drone searches for dogs that flee after car accidents or fireworks
Feeding stations and humane traps for abandoned or skittish animals
24/7 monitoring with cellular trail cams to track movement
Volunteer coordination and training, backed by digital apps
On-site printed flyers and door-to-door canvassing
Cats and livestock are also considered in special circumstances
We even advise and assist local shelters when advanced support is needed—they’re overwhelmed, and we’re here to help fill the gap.
💸 What We Need to Get Started
To get legal, transparent, and ready to operate at scale, we're asking for help with Phase One Startup Costs:
Startup Item Cost
IRS 501(c)(3) Filing $600.00
Ohio State Registration $99.00
QuickBooks Online Plus (Nonprofit Accounting) $960.00/year
Squarespace Website Hosting + Domain $275.00/year
Custom Email Setup $85.00/year
Mailchimp (Donor Updates & Campaigns) $156.00/year
Basic Admin Supplies $100.00
Total Phase One Goal $2,275.00
All funds go directly toward setting up PSA’s legal and operational infrastructure. Future campaigns will expand our gear, training programs, and volunteer support network.
🔐 We Promise Transparency
Annual Profit & Loss reports will be posted online
Donors receive tax-deductible receipts (once status is confirmed)
A Members-Only section of the website will host exclusive updates and training
The first 100 donors of $100 or more will be permanently listed on our Founding Donor Wall, either by name or anonymously
🗣️ How You Can Help
Whether it’s a runaway after a house fire, a senior dog abandoned by the highway, or a frightened pup dodging traffic in a storm—PSA will be there.
✅ Donate today to support the launch
✅ Share this campaign with animal lovers
✅ Help us build a model that others can replicate across the nation
Together, we can make the Mid-Ohio Valley the first hub in a growing network of high-tech, heart-led pet rescue chapters.
Thank you for your support.
—Tom Sherman, Founder
www.petsearchalliance.org
In memory of Draco. 🖤
Thank you for all that you do
Thank you for all you do.
Thank you for all you do
Thank you for looking for our babies ❤️❤️
God bless you for doing what you do❤️✝️❤️🐾
In honor and memory of Penni
Best Wishes for a wonderful program to help locate and rescue lost pets. Much appreciated service greatly needed in our communities. Hugs and prayers as you set forth is this new endeavor to bring happiness and peace to pet owners/organizations !
Tom’s operation works. Reuniting pets with owners is such a rewarding endeavor. God bless.
We have seen how tirelessly help animals in the area. We appreciate all you do.
You've already made the difference in so many lives! Keep up the great work!
This is wonderful news that Tom is taking the next step in pet rescue, and for PSA to eventually be nationwide will take pet rescue to a whole other level. I can't wait to see how this concept progresses. Great work Tom!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.