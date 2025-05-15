Founding PSA A life line for lost and abandon pets

🐾 Founding Pet Search Alliance: A Lifeline for Lost & Abandoned Pets

Pet Search Alliance (PSA) is a newly forming nonprofit (501(c)(3) pending) headquartered in the Mid-Ohio Valley—created to coordinate search and rescue operations for pets that are lost, abandoned, or displaced due to trauma.

We’re not here to replace your local dog warden or humane society. We’re here for the tough cases—the ones that slip through the cracks. PSA steps in when traditional efforts stall, offering high-tech solutions, experienced ground support, and an unshakable commitment to bringing animals home.

🐶 Our Mission

“To locate and recover lost, abandoned, or displaced pets using coordinated search efforts, tracking systems, and volunteer support to bring them safely home.”

🔍 Why We’re Launching Now

In recent months, our volunteer team has already helped recover dozens of missing pets using thermal drones, remotely triggered traps, cellular trail cams, and tried-and-true ground game strategies. Most recently, our search for a dog named Draco—who was injured in a hit-and-run and ultimately humanely euthanized—reminded us how urgent and life-changing this work can be.

That effort, and others like it, are the reason PSA was born.

💼 What Makes PSA Different?

We’re building a community-first, tech-enabled rescue model focused on fast, safe reunions—especially in the most challenging cases. Our team coordinates:

Thermal drone searches for dogs that flee after car accidents or fireworks

Feeding stations and humane traps for abandoned or skittish animals

24/7 monitoring with cellular trail cams to track movement

Volunteer coordination and training, backed by digital apps

On-site printed flyers and door-to-door canvassing

Cats and livestock are also considered in special circumstances

We even advise and assist local shelters when advanced support is needed—they’re overwhelmed, and we’re here to help fill the gap.

💸 What We Need to Get Started

To get legal, transparent, and ready to operate at scale, we're asking for help with Phase One Startup Costs:

Startup Item Cost

IRS 501(c)(3) Filing $600.00

Ohio State Registration $99.00

QuickBooks Online Plus (Nonprofit Accounting) $960.00/year

Squarespace Website Hosting + Domain $275.00/year

Custom Email Setup $85.00/year

Mailchimp (Donor Updates & Campaigns) $156.00/year

Basic Admin Supplies $100.00

Total Phase One Goal $2,275.00

All funds go directly toward setting up PSA’s legal and operational infrastructure. Future campaigns will expand our gear, training programs, and volunteer support network.

🔐 We Promise Transparency

Annual Profit & Loss reports will be posted online

Donors receive tax-deductible receipts (once status is confirmed)

A Members-Only section of the website will host exclusive updates and training

The first 100 donors of $100 or more will be permanently listed on our Founding Donor Wall, either by name or anonymously

🗣️ How You Can Help

Whether it’s a runaway after a house fire, a senior dog abandoned by the highway, or a frightened pup dodging traffic in a storm—PSA will be there.

✅ Donate today to support the launch

✅ Share this campaign with animal lovers

✅ Help us build a model that others can replicate across the nation

Together, we can make the Mid-Ohio Valley the first hub in a growing network of high-tech, heart-led pet rescue chapters.

Thank you for your support.

—Tom Sherman, Founder

www.petsearchalliance.org