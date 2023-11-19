Support for Mountain Academy

Mountain Academy was formed in 2023 to offer the children in our small rural district a private, faith-based alternative to the public education options in our area. As a result, we now offer an American Classical Christian Leadership Education with emphasis on mentors & classics - the first of its kind in Southern Oregon.

As a new startup, we've been very blessed by the generous donations and support of many friends and neighbors, near and far. We've been able to launch the school year well and the scholars are doing extraordinarily well! At this juncture, we have exactly enough funds to operate but no additional funds for the inevitable needs that arise at a school.

We are seeking more financial support because there are a few things that we still need for the overall longterm success of our academy.

- We'd like to add many more books to our Classics Library

- We'd love to be able to purchase a few more educational support items in terms of curriculum and supplies

- We have worked hard to be able to offer scholarships to families in need, but these needs reoccur year after year. Your generous contributions help us to be able to continue offering financial support to families who need it.



Thank you so much for considering Mountain Academy as a recipient of your generosity - a worthy investment in the next generation.

God bless you!



- Jenna Hays, Founder of Mountain Academy