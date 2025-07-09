Motorcycle Safety product/ and family property

I've invented a product designed to create safety in the motorcycle riding world, and I'm raising funds to bring it to life.





Most of the funds will go toward securing a utility patent to protect the invention. The remainder will cover supplies needed to build the product and potentially pay people to help assemble them. As well as the property needed to build the shop and create product. I'd like to get a small property in the foothills of Washington state with my children that I would like to put up some Amazon houses add a small pole barn for a workshop.





Your support will help turn this safety innovation into reality and get it into the hands of riders who need it. Thank you for standing with me on this.