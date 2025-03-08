Justice Against Medical Murder of My Only Child

I am a mother begging for justice for my only child, my daughter, Danielle Cathleen—a special needs young woman who was stolen from me in the most horrific way.





Danielle walked into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital with nothing more than a cough and stable vitals. She never walked out. After 40 agonizing days, she left in a body bag, her body ravaged by multiple organ failure.





💔 Why was a healthy young woman treated as disposable? Why was she denied dignity, honor, and the right to live?





She was isolated, restrained, and terrified, robbed of the love and comfort of her family. Without my consent, they put her on a ventilator and pumped her full of lethal drugs—fentanyl, remdesivir, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, and more—until her body shut down.





📢 Her toxicology report showed four times the lethal amount of fentanyl—FOUR TIMES what was found in George Floyd. This was not treatment. This was murder.





💔 She was not given a chance. They targeted her because she was special needs—they saw money walking through the door.





Hospitals across America were paid billions—not to save patients, but to sacrifice them. Millions of Americans suffered the same fate. Not the ones who stayed home and recovered, but the ones who trusted the hospitals—and never came out.





No child, no human being, should die this way.

🚨 Alone. Scared. Tied to a bed.

🚨 Denied the touch of their mother’s hand.

🚨 Drugged to death while being starved.





Danielle—my beautiful, precious daughter who always ate the best—was malnourished and left to die by the very people who swore an oath to heal.





But we are fighting back.

⚖️ Some defendants were dismissed, but SIX remain.

⚖️ Depositions are scheduled for May 5, 2025.

⚖️ This is a glimmer of hope in the darkness—a chance to expose the truth and hold these hospital killers accountable.





🚨 I need your help. Fighting billion-dollar hospital systems takes resources. Your donation will directly fund the legal battle to expose this crime, prosecute those responsible, and stop this from ever happening again.





Danielle’s life mattered. I will never stop fighting for her. Please, stand with me.





➡ Please Help Donate now. We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing.











