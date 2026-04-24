Give the Gift of Mother's Milk this Holiday Season



At Texas Foundation for Maternal, Infant and Lacation Knowledge (aka Foundation for MILK) one of the services we provide is lactation support and education.

Your donation goes directly to provide breastfeeding support to new families in the San Antonio, Texas area and to Military Families world wide by telehealth.

#christmasgift #helpbabies #breastfeeding #supportfamilies #military

