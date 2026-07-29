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Mothers Fight for Life After CCM/Cancer Diagnosis.

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$3,300 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole romano

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicole romano

Mothers Fight for Life After CCM/Cancer Diagnosis.

Please Help Me Live – A Mother’s Fight for Life After Double Brain Diagnoses


In 2023, my world changed forever. I began struggling with walking, severe balance issues , and memory problems where I couldn’t remember hours before . I brushed it off as exhaustion from overwork and poor eating while caring for our rescue animals on the farm. But one evening, while trying to tend to all our rescues’ needs, I could barely walk. What should have taken 30 minutes took hours. That night, I was rushed to the ER and diagnosed with an active brain bleed caused by a Cavernous Cerebral Malformation (CCM) deep in my left parietal lobe.


Because of its dangerous location and depth, surgery to remove the CCM carries a high risk of permanent damage and years of severe rehabilitation. We’ve been managing it carefully while exploring treatment options.


Then, in late 2024, I was accidentally diagnosed with an Aggressive Brain Tumor. While getting scans for my CCM. It explained severe symptoms I was experiencing even more severe then what I was already going through .

Through the care of remarkable doctors and access to resources, I was able to enter a clinical trial for the CCM and begin private alternative treatments for the brain cancer per there recommendations . These treatments have been working: they have stopped the progression of my brain tumor and slowed its spread after it metastasized in July 2025.

may things are covered in my care but specific injections and infusions are not . In the US they want $100-400k for immune therapy , stem cell treatments etc . I have been dealing with wonderful doctors who are making leaps in cancer treatment . These are not covered by insurance and without them I will die . There is no other treatment I can safely do without causing other severe complications.


I now live with daily challenges — trouble walking with balance issues severe edema in both legs I’m hoping to get vein treatment for soothe heaviness and swelling makes it much harder to walk often falling when I first get out of bed and for hours after . I’m afraid to sit down because it’s so hard to get balance and get back up . Many seizures daily that have been extremely painful like I’m being electrocuted . I’m awake for them but the nerve pain is so intense as well as health complications. Radiation is not an option because of my active CCM, and traditional chemotherapy would destroy my immune system, which I cannot afford. My path forward depends entirely on the alternative treatments I’m receiving through private doctors who are truly committed to recovery and healing. I am not just another number to them . I am a person they want to see recover and live for many more years .


I am not willing to quit. I refuse to give up.  

I don’t want to die. I don’t want my son to lose his mom — especially after we already lost his sister, my precious daughter, in 2018.  


I believe with all my heart that God has a plan for me. He has kept me here this long for a reason, and I’m fighting every day to stay with my son and continue the rescue work we love at Owlivia Creations.


Here’s where I need your help:


These alternative treatments are working, but they are not covered by insurance. Every month brings new costs for medications, supplements, specialized care, and monitoring that are keeping me stable and giving me more time. Without consistent financial support, I risk losing access to the very therapies that are currently holding the tumor at bay and have completely destroyed other tumors present .


Your financial donation, no matter the size, directly impacts my survival. Even small gifts add up to life-saving care — helping me afford the treatments that have already slowed the cancer’s spread and given me hope for more precious time with my son.–


Your share is equally powerful. When you share this campaign with your friends, family, church, and social media networks, you multiply the reach and bring in more supporters who can help sustain this fight. One share can connect us with someone who is able to give generously, turning compassion into real, tangible help.


Together, your donations and shares are giving me a fighting chance to beat the odds, be with my son, and continue caring for the rescued animals that depend on us.


If you feel led to help, whether through a one-time gift, a monthly donation, or simply sharing this story, I am deeply grateful. Every prayer, every dollar, and every share brings me one step closer to more time, more healing, and more tomorrows.


Thank you for standing with me in this battle.  

With faith and gratitude,  

Nicole (Owlivia Creations – Farmlife & Rescue)

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