Mother with brain tumor terminal

Hi, my name is Anna. I am a single mother and grandmother who has spent many years working in long-term care, helping those who can no longer care for themselves.

Recently, I was diagnosed with a large brain tumor, and I am currently waiting for my surgery date. This is something I never imagined I would go through, and reaching out for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve always been the person who provided for my family, but this diagnosis has taken a huge toll on me both physically and emotionally.

Every day has become more difficult. The constant pain, sickness, weakness, and stress have made it hard to get through daily life. On top of that, I am overwhelmed worrying about how I will pay my rent, bills, work benefits, travel expenses for medical appointments, and other living costs while I am off work for surgery and recovery.

I know I have a long road ahead of me, and I truly cannot do this alone. Any support, no matter how small, would mean the world to me and my family. My hope is to relieve some of this financial stress so I can focus fully on having a safe and successful surgery and healing so I can get back to being myself again.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, support, prayers, and donations. I truly appreciate it more than words can express. I will continue to share updates on my surgery and recovery journey.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.