Mother with 3 children

Hello. My name is Kristina, and I am a mother of three children.

My family is going through a very difficult time. I am doing everything I can to provide for my children, but I can no longer manage on my own.

My oldest and middle sons have autism and require ongoing care, therapy, and support. Unfortunately, these expenses are more than I can afford, and I struggle to provide them with everything they need for their development and well-being.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for a chance to give my children a safe, stable future and access to the care they deserve.

Any support, no matter how small, will make a real difference to our family. Your kindness will help us cover essential living expenses, food, therapy, medical needs, and other necessary costs for my children.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings hope to our family.











































