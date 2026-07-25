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Family of Twins in Immediate Need

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMariah Perez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robin Antonio Jr

Family of Twins in Immediate Need

My name is Mariah. I am 27 yrs old. I am a stay at home mother of two beautiful twin 3 year old girls. Recently we ran into a hardship. The twins father lost his job due to a car accident and we had to move out of our apartment to save money. We have now ended up in a weekly hotel. We were living off of our savings until recently their father found another job at a warehouse. Even though he is not fully recovered, he still gets up every morning to go to work to take care of us. Unfortunately, we have a previous balance(about 5k) from the apartment we had to leave to move into this weekly hotel. My children deserve better. We deserve better! My husband works 45+ hrs a week just to keep us afloat. We can afford an apartment at this point, with the hotel being about 2k per month. But with that balance hanging over our heads, we’re getting denied back to back for apartments. We just need to catch up in life. Our daughters are reaching the age of Pre K and Kindergarten. The last thing we want is them being picked up from a hotel to go to school. We just want to be stable again.

Also NO FUNDS will be used until the goal is met to avoid any mistakes. We have a well put together plan as far as locations close to work, great school choices, utilities, etc.

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