Mother of six diagnosed with ovarian/uterine cance

Hi, my name is Patricia Boggs. I am 48 years old. I am the mother of six beautiful children. I have recently been diagnosed with a large mass covering the anterior of my left ovary and my uterus causing me great pain and distress and it is diagnosed as pre-cancerous. I don’t have a way to work right now to support my family and that kind of care and treatment is going to be very costly out-of-pocket care that I cannot afford. I pray that somebody anybody can help me that you can understand that how serious this issue is and that my six children I am dedicated to raising and I’m fighting for my life. I am a poet. I am a licensed and certified cosmetologist as stylist. I am a member of my church community. I sing. I also give back to my community by doing various charities by feeding the homeless and I also doing services within Broward County. I am going to require surgery to remove this great mass that is in my abdomen. It will be a full hysterectomy and it will be prophylactic treatment to make sure that no more cells or cyst will form in my body. I will attach all information necessary, and I pray that you all can help me and my family. God bless you all.