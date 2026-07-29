Mother of 5 in desperate need of a blessing

Grand rising, my name is Taronta Washington I am a mother of 5, I am reaching out for help because I have been sick since 2025 in and out the hospital for a seizure disorder, servere anemia, infection of the blood, 10 cm tumor in my abdomen ,neuropathy and I have bronchitis which has caused me to have the latest broncospasmsas which is disease of my airways. I am unable to walk long distance I am constantly in in pain and ibarely can breathe.

I clean stadiums so it has taking a tool on my body I can not go up and down the stairs with out losing air or feeling the pain throughout my body.i was rushed to hospital from from my job on Monday and I have been unable to work and have falling behind on my bills . it has become very hard to try and keep up with everyday life and necessities for my children . I have been trying to work 2 jobs to make ends meet but my illness is fighting against me...

I know we all have problems and life throws us curve balls . I do all I can to help anyone I possible can with no strings attached so I just hope God leads ur heart to help me n my family......with what ever you can .....

may God continue to bless and keep you

Taronta