Mother of 3 trying to buy a car

Hello, my name is Aleigh. I am a mother of 3 (11,13,15) and have lost my job and my car recently to not being able to get to work. I live in a smaller city with things being a little to far to walk and there aren’t any buses or mobile transportation outside paying for Ubers (which I don’t have the funds to do) I’m in the process of looking for a job and being able to save up to get a car and a place to live for me and my kids. Life has hit really rough lately. My kids no longer live with me until I can get a big enough place for them and I’m trying to get them back. They’re not in a place I would like them to be and surrounded by people that can be a negative impact on them. It’s hard to be able to find a job without a car and that’s been hindering me a lot in me trying to get back on top of everything. I just want to be able to see my kids again and have them back with me and give them everything they deserve and need. Thank you