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Mother needing help with transportation

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLatisha Aikens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Latisha Aikens

Mother needing help with transportation

I never imagined I would find myself in this position.


As a single mother, every day feels like an uphill battle that I am trying my best to climb while carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders. I wake up each morning knowing that little people are depending on me for everything—food, shelter, love, stability, and security. No matter how exhausted, overwhelmed, or broken I feel inside, I have to keep going because giving up is not an option when you are someone's entire support system.


I work hard and do everything I can to provide for my family. Many people assume that having a job means your bills are covered and life is manageable, but the reality is very different. My paycheck barely stretches from one pay period to the next. By the time rent, utilities, groceries, childcare expenses, insurance, and other basic necessities are paid, there is little to nothing left. Every month feels like a constant struggle to decide which bill can be paid and which one will have to wait.


One of my biggest challenges right now is transportation. Reliable transportation isn't a luxury for me—it's a necessity. It is how I get to work, take my children where they need to go, attend appointments, and handle everyday responsibilities. Without dependable transportation, every part of my life becomes more difficult. The stress of not knowing how I will get where I need to be or how I will continue supporting my family has become overwhelming.


On top of the financial hardships, I have also been battling depression. It is a struggle that many people cannot see because I do my best to hide it behind a smile and continue functioning for the sake of my children. There are days when getting out of bed feels impossible. There are nights when I lie awake worrying about bills, responsibilities, and an uncertain future. The constant pressure of trying to be strong for everyone else while feeling emotionally drained has taken a tremendous toll on my mental health.


The hardest part is feeling like no matter how hard I work, I can never get ahead. I put in the hours, I make sacrifices, and I do everything I can to keep our lives together, yet it often feels like I am barely surviving instead of living. Every unexpected expense becomes a crisis. Every setback feels devastating because there is no financial cushion to fall back on.


I am not asking for help because I want a handout. I am asking because I have reached a point where I simply cannot do it all alone. Sometimes even the strongest people need support. I am doing everything within my power to create a better life for my children, but right now I need help getting through one of the most difficult chapters of my life.


Any assistance, kindness, encouragement, or support would mean more than words can express. It would help relieve some of the burden I carry every day and remind me that my family and I are not facing these struggles completely alone.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for understanding my situation, and for showing compassion during a time when it is needed most. My hope is that brighter days are ahead, and with a little help, I can continue moving forward and giving my children the li

fe they deserve.

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