Mother loosing sight

I never thought I would be in a position where I’d have to ask for help, but right now my family and I truly need it. I have been deemed legally blind, and because of my vision loss, I am unable to work. I am currently waiting for my disability hearing and doing everything I can to stay hopeful while navigating this process.





We are a family of ten, and right now my husband is the only one bringing in income for our household. Despite how hard he works, it has become incredibly difficult to keep up with rent, bills, groceries, and basic necessities for our family during this time.





The stress of trying to hold everything together while facing so much uncertainty has been emotionally and financially overwhelming. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I know I have to put my pride aside for my family.





If anyone is able to help in any way — whether that’s sharing this post, offering prayers, encouragement, resources, or financial support — it would mean more to us than words can express. Every little bit helps lighten the burden and gives us hope while we wait for my disability case to move forward.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting our family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.



