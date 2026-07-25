Fundraiser for Medical Trips and Justice

Update:





Unfortunately, my son has had a series of apneic seizures and because of this and his history with birth trauma he has been urgently referred to a neurologist at BC Children’s Hospital. This is going to require long distance travel and lengthy stays in the big city. I am adding this to my fundraiser because it is an urgent and immediate need. Government resources will only help with so much and there is expected to be quite a bit of additional money needed.





Original:





I am a mother who planned a big family. I am born and raised in Canada, I am a proud Metis and Irish woman. During the birth of my first and now only son there were substantial complications. I was on the brink of death for over 10 hours. I received 59 units of blood products this is extremely rare and considered Ultra Mass Transfusion. I hemorrhaged for 10+ hours, with no control. I suffered multi organ failure and was on life support. Ultimately, by the end of it… there was no other option to save my life but a hysterectomy.





I was separated from my new born son for the first 12 days of his life. I have ongoing issues both mentally and physically. My son is being investigated for issues related to birth trauma. No Lawyer will take my case on an entirely contingent basis.





I am trying to fundraise enough money to pay for an initial investigation of the event that took place and my medical records. This in order to obtain a private medical expert opinion to corroborate failures in standard of care, among other issues.





I live in a smaller city and I have heard many stories of failures in the health care system here. I want to seek justice for myself, my son and my community so catastrophic and life altering events do not happen to anyone else.





I need help to fundraise the money, on top of my savings, in order to get this first independent medical review. With this I have several options for firms to take the case. Without it I can’t find anyone with interest. Without it they get away with it. Without it issues like this will keep happening and without systemic change and advocacy for adequate medical care for all peoples in rural or small communities, people will continue to suffer catastrophic and avoidable outcomes, peoples life’s are at stake. My life and that of my sons has been permanently and negatively impacted. Someone need to be held accountable!





I ask for any help in reaching my goal and appreciate ever single dollar donated even if it is 5 bucks :)





The events that happened to me were entirely avoidable.





This kind of stuff can’t happen to any one else.