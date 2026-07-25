Mother and Daughter's return back to college

Hello everyone. My name is Starlet Lee and my daughter's name is Indean Lee. We're both trying to return to school to finish our degrees but we both have a balance that we can't pay with our living wages (bills, car notes, car insurance, life insurance, Daycare fees, Rent), is all that we can afford to continuously pay. Our balance together equals to $5,813.59. We both also have 1 year left to achieve and receive or degrees. We both work with the public ( Childcare & Child Disability Advocate) Financial aid is not an option, loans are not a option because we're already paying our regular student loans. We would be very appreciative if even one of us are able to return back to school. Recommendations would also be great. Thank you and God Bless 🙌🏾