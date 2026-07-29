Most Sacred Heart of Jesus billboard in Colorado

Hello there! Ave Maria! A group of us would like to share the image of Jesus's Most Sacred Heart along the Front Range, for the glory of God and salvation of souls. This devotion is truly a gem, with many fruits! The image would look mostly like the picture included here. Jesus said these words to St Margaret Mary of Alacoque. It will run for one month on Hwy 93, starting June 22 or sooner depending on print time. Every penny donated will go toward this. If we raise more than that, we can have the image run longer or maybe even get a second billboard. We have formed the group Sacré-Cœur Colorado and would love others to join us in this apostolate. Please let me know if you have questions or other ideas and want to get involved! May God bless and reward you! ❤️🕊🙏