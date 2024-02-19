Supporting the family of Moses Claxton

Raised:
USD $3,700
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Claxton
Moses Claxton, a light in so many lives, unexpectedly went home to Jesus on February 16, 2024 at 16 years of age. His loving family is grateful for so much support from the community. This GiveSendGo is an opportunity to further that support.
Brian and Jessica have asked for nothing, but their family has some suggested needs:
If you’d like to help with these and other upcoming expenses, here’s your chance. On behalf of Brian and Jessica, their family thanks you for your love and generosity.
I pray for your family daily. I wish I could help out more, you helped me so much at my time of loss. Much love to you and your family.
We are deeply heartbroken for your family and you haven’t left our thoughts or prayers. As you navigate through this tragedy of a path no one should ever have to walk down, we hope you feel the love of our community holding you tight.
Praying for your family.
Prayers for the family and friends through this tragic loss.
Love and prayers in Jesus' name for the whole Claxton family during this heartbreaking time ❤️
Praying for you all.
"He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Psalm 147:3
Praying for the Claxton family during this difficult time. Love you all.
We don’t know each but we are praying for you and your family.
Prayers for the Claxton family and extended families and friends.
Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to the family
Praying for you all. We haven’t met yet but I’m mason’s mom and he thought so much of Moses. As did I. I got to know him these last couple years and always enjoyed having him around. So sorry for your loss.
I'm so sorry to learn of your loss. Many prayers for you and your family.
Thinking and praying for your family. My deepest sympathy.
We are praying for you, Jessica and Brian, as well as your entire family. We are so sorry for the loss of your wonderful son Moses
