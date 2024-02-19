Campaign Image

Supporting the family of Moses Claxton

Raised:

 USD $3,700

Campaign created by Adam Claxton

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Claxton

Supporting the family of Moses Claxton

Moses Claxton, a light in so many lives, unexpectedly went home to Jesus on February 16, 2024 at 16 years of age. His loving family is grateful for so much support from the community. This GiveSendGo is an opportunity to further that support.

Brian and Jessica have asked for nothing, but their family has some suggested needs:

  • A car to replace
  • A time of respite after the funeral
  • Anticipated medical expenses

If you’d like to help with these and other upcoming expenses, here’s your chance. On behalf of Brian and Jessica, their family thanks you for your love and generosity.

Recent Donations
Show:
DMAC Impact Foundation
$ 2000.00 USD
9 months ago

Sue Larger
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

I pray for your family daily. I wish I could help out more, you helped me so much at my time of loss. Much love to you and your family.

Mark and Tonya Idel
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

We are deeply heartbroken for your family and you haven’t left our thoughts or prayers. As you navigate through this tragedy of a path no one should ever have to walk down, we hope you feel the love of our community holding you tight.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers for the family and friends through this tragic loss.

Michael & Kaley Poindexter
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Love and prayers in Jesus' name for the whole Claxton family during this heartbreaking time ❤️

Julia Boyes
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you all.

Jil Tolen
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Gary and Karen Parents of Molly Claxton
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

"He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Psalm 147:3

Nicolas and Abby Poindexter
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for the Claxton family during this difficult time. Love you all.

Forno Family
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

We don’t know each but we are praying for you and your family.

Ward & Barb Morris
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers for the Claxton family and extended families and friends.

Patti Smith
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you all. We haven’t met yet but I’m mason’s mom and he thought so much of Moses. As did I. I got to know him these last couple years and always enjoyed having him around. So sorry for your loss.

Gene ODell
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

I'm so sorry to learn of your loss. Many prayers for you and your family.

Mary Ann Tayloe
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Thinking and praying for your family. My deepest sympathy.

Lois and Gary Owens
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Aunt Kathy and Uncle Frank
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

We are praying for you, Jessica and Brian, as well as your entire family. We are so sorry for the loss of your wonderful son Moses

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo