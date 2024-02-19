Supporting the family of Moses Claxton

Moses Claxton, a light in so many lives, unexpectedly went home to Jesus on February 16, 2024 at 16 years of age. His loving family is grateful for so much support from the community. This GiveSendGo is an opportunity to further that support.

Brian and Jessica have asked for nothing, but their family has some suggested needs:

A car to replace

A time of respite after the funeral

Anticipated medical expenses

If you’d like to help with these and other upcoming expenses, here’s your chance. On behalf of Brian and Jessica, their family thanks you for your love and generosity.