Mortgage Assistance

For most of my adult life, I have worked toward a single goal of buying a home for my children and creating the stability and security that I never wanted them to go without. After years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination, I was finally able to purchase a house and give my family a place to call home.





Unfortunately, the past year has brought a series of hardships that have left me struggling to keep up. Despite doing everything I could to stay afloat, multiple setbacks have caused me to fall several months behind on my mortgage and utility bills. I have exhausted every resource available to me and have reached a point where I can no longer manage this alone.





I'm a single mother and I do not have family or friends who are able to provide financial assistance or help me through this crisis. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me. In fact, this is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do. I have always believed in working through challenges on my own, but I have reached a point where I have no other options.





For the past three months, we have been living without electricity. Every day has become a struggle to manage even the most basic necessities while trying to hold our lives together. Despite these challenges, I have continued to fight for my family and for the home that means so much to us.





Without immediate assistance, we will soon lose our home. The funds raised through this fundraiser will go directly toward past-due mortgage payments, utility bills, and the essential expenses needed to keep a roof over our heads while I work to regain financial stability.





Whether you are able to donate or simply share this fundraiser with others, any support means more than I can adequately express. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping a family that is desperately trying to hold on to the home we worked so hard to achieve.