Morrison Family Trip to Papua New Guinea

As we continue pursuing our goal of serving the Lord through mission aviation, we are planning a trip as a family to Papua New Guinea to visit an Ethnos 360 Aviation base. Our long-term goal is to support the work of church planting among unreached people groups through the tool of aviation. We hope that this trip will give us insight into how it would look for us to serve overseas as a family and whether we should serve with Ethnos 360 Aviation. Thank you for your support in prayer and through finances.