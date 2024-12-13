Friends of Muhsinah Morris Support Fund

Dear Friends and Colleagues of Dr. Muhsinah Morris, we are reaching out today at this beautiful holiday season of giving to let you know our dear friend is in need. Muhsinah has been experiencing some serious medical issues since October and now has a scheduled surgery on January 6th. Movement is difficult due to her pain, and will she need weeks to recover after surgery. She needs medical assistance currently and while she recovers. Muhsinah also has a child with significant special needs - including medical needs, as well as her younger 7 year old son. We created this fund to help with medical costs, meals to be delivered, transportation costs for medical appointments for Muhsinah and her son, as well as help with household duties. Muhsinah has given so much of her heart and soul to her students, to improving education, and to making a difference for so many. Let us give back to her in abundance. If you cannot afford to give, your prayers are also essential and so appreciated. God Bless!