Friends of Muhsinah Morris Support Fund

Dear Friends and Colleagues of Dr. Muhsinah Morris, we are reaching out today at this beautiful holiday season of giving to let you know our dear friend is in need. Muhsinah has been experiencing some serious medical issues since October and now has a scheduled surgery on January 6th. Movement is difficult due to her pain, and will she need weeks to recover after surgery. She needs medical assistance currently and while she recovers. Muhsinah also has a child with significant special needs - including medical needs, as well as her younger 7 year old son. We created this fund to help with medical costs, meals to be delivered, transportation costs for medical appointments for Muhsinah and her son, as well as help with household duties. Muhsinah has given so much of her heart and soul to her students, to improving education, and to making a difference for so many. Let us give back to her in abundance. If you cannot afford to give, your prayers are also essential and so appreciated. God Bless!

Kierra
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Amy Edelstein
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Jamil Simmons
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Get well! 🙏🏾

Jeremy Dalton
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending you all my best wishes and hopes for a swift recovery, Muhsinah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Love you and your sweet family. Better days are coming soon, sis.

Cynthis Trawick
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery and a healthy and prosperous 2025 and beyond.

Gina Bennett
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Hey Muhsinah! Hope everything goes well, praying for successful surgery!

Brandi Gamble
$ 35.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
29 days ago

john king
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Danny Coyle
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

Erica Everett
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tyler Turner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

