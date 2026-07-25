GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Morning Manna: One Morning at a Time

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySilas Crawford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Silas Crawford

Morning Manna: One Morning at a Time

Help Us Launch the Morning Manna App

Morning Manna is a faith-based ministry committed to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through daily KJV devotionals, Bible teaching, prayer, and encouragement.

We are funded through the provision of Jesus Christ and the generosity of faithful supporters like you. We receive no denominational funding, and every gift helps us continue reaching people with the hope of the Gospel.

Our vision is to launch the Morning Manna App so people around the world can freely access biblical teaching, daily encouragement, and Christ-centered resources. We are an independent Apostolic ministry, but whether you’re Apostolic or not, if you believe in sharing the message of Jesus Christ, we’d be honored to have you partner with us.

Our GiveSendGo goal is $5000, which will help cover the development and launch of the Morning Manna App.

If Morning Manna has been a blessing to you, would you prayerfully consider becoming a monthly partner with a gift of just $10 per month? Together, many small gifts can make a lasting impact for the Kingdom of God.

You can support us here: https://www.givesendgo.com/

Every gift makes a difference, and your prayers mean just as much.

“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”Mark 16:15 (KJV)

Thank you for helping us share the hope of Jesus—one morning at a time.

Bishop Silas Crawford

Morning Manna Ministry


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve