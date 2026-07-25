Morning Manna: One Morning at a Time

Help Us Launch the Morning Manna App

Morning Manna is a faith-based ministry committed to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through daily KJV devotionals, Bible teaching, prayer, and encouragement.

We are funded through the provision of Jesus Christ and the generosity of faithful supporters like you. We receive no denominational funding, and every gift helps us continue reaching people with the hope of the Gospel.

Our vision is to launch the Morning Manna App so people around the world can freely access biblical teaching, daily encouragement, and Christ-centered resources. We are an independent Apostolic ministry, but whether you’re Apostolic or not, if you believe in sharing the message of Jesus Christ, we’d be honored to have you partner with us.

Our GiveSendGo goal is $5000, which will help cover the development and launch of the Morning Manna App.

If Morning Manna has been a blessing to you, would you prayerfully consider becoming a monthly partner with a gift of just $10 per month? Together, many small gifts can make a lasting impact for the Kingdom of God.

You can support us here: https://www.givesendgo.com/

Every gift makes a difference, and your prayers mean just as much.

“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” — Mark 16:15 (KJV)

Thank you for helping us share the hope of Jesus—one morning at a time.

Bishop Silas Crawford

Morning Manna Ministry



