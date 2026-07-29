Morgan's eye removal

My precious Morgan was found wandering alone on the streets with a severely injured eye. This sweet soul had been waiting for someone like me to rescue her—to give her a chance at happiness after surviving so much hardship.

At 10 years young, Morgan’s got more stories than most cats could ever dream of! She needs to have her once-beautiful eye remove. It's heartbreaking to watch her struggle with a reduced field of view as she navigates life without the full use of her sight.

Her surgery isn’t just about enhancing Morgan’s quality of life . For all she's been through and for the joy she brings into my home, I believe every cat deserves a second chance at happiness—especially when they can barely see!

That’s where you come in, wonderful people of social media!

Join me in making this possible for my little hero, Morgan? Let’s give her a second chance at happiness.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Together, we can help make Morgan's senior years the best years !