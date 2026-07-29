Jennifer and Steve Morgan have dedicated their lives to serving others. Through their nonprofit organization, Brave Souls United, and a wellness program, they work tirelessly to provide encouragement, support, healing, and hope to individuals and families facing life's challenges. Their mission is rooted in compassion, helping others find strength, connection, and renewed purpose during difficult times.

Now, the Morgans are facing a challenge of their own.

After countless hours of hard work, sacrifice, and personal investment, their mountain cabin was nearing completion when a devastating storm struck, causing significant damage. What was intended to be a place of peace, healing, restoration, and service to others was left damaged and in need of extensive repairs.

For years, Jennifer and Steve have answered the call to help those in need. They have given their time, resources, and hearts to serving others through Brave Souls United and a wellness program designed to encourage healing and personal growth. Today, we have an opportunity to give back to two people who have given so much.

The goal of the Morgan Mountain Restoration fundraiser is to raise $9,000 to help cover repair costs, replace damaged materials, and restore the cabin so that this special place can once again fulfill its intended purpose.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help move this restoration forward. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others and keeping Jennifer and Steve in your prayers.

Together, we can help rebuild more than a cabin. We can help restore a place dedicated to hope, healing, wellness, and service to others.

Thank you for your generosity, support, and kindness.



