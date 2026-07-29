More Seats More Souls

For years, my husband and I have had a heart for serving youth and helping make sure teenagers have a way to get to church, youth nights, camps, Bible studies, and events where they can encounter Jesus and build godly community. We have personally spent countless hours transporting students, investing into young people, and sowing into ministries however we could.





We are usually the ones giving, serving, and pouring into others, but we now recognize there is a genuine need that is bigger than what we can carry alone. Our youth ministry has continued to grow, and we have officially outgrown our current van.





We are raising $35,000 to purchase a larger, reliable van that will safely transport youth to and from church and ministry events. Every seat in this van represents an opportunity for a teenager to hear the Gospel, find community, and grow in their faith.





It is humbling for us to ask, but we are inviting our church family, friends, and community to sow into this mission alongside us. By supporting this fundraiser, you are not simply helping buy a vehicle — you are helping remove barriers that keep teens from getting connected to church and discipleship.





This van will help us:

• Safely transport more youth

• Continue reaching teenagers in our community

• Make church and ministry events accessible to students who otherwise may not have transportation

• Create more opportunities for discipleship, mentorship, and connection





No gift is too small, and every donation truly makes a difference. If you are unable to give, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for believing in the next generation and helping us continue the work God has called us to do.