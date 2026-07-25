🙏Please help get my liver back where it belongs

Hi my name is Casey Coil and I don't enjoy asking for help but I am facing a serious medical emergency and urgently need help. After being injured at work, I was never provided workers’ compensation and Im not qualifying for disability and my condition has worsened significantly. I am now dealing with a diaphragmatic hernia along with a collapsed lung, and doctors have told me that surgery is necessary—possibly a major procedure.

Because of my condition, I am struggling to keep up with basic living expenses and medical costs. I am at risk of falling behind on bills and even facing eviction. I have an 18-year-old son who depends on me, and I am doing everything I can to stay strong and provide for him during this difficult time.

All donations will go directly toward my surgery and medical care at a hospital in Charlotte, as well as helping us stay afloat while I recover. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time.

God bless you,

Casey Coil