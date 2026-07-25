Emergency Need for the Moore family

Dear Friends, Family and supporters

We are reaching out with urgency on behalf of Richard Moore and his family, who have served faithfully in Germany for 13 years. They are currently facing an unexpected crisis that is affecting their ministry and family.





Their vehicle—essential for transporting their children, traveling for ministry, attending church events, and accessing medical care—has suffered a major mechanical failure. After professional evaluation, it was determined that repairs would be extensive, costly, and may still leave the vehicle unreliable.





What makes this situation especially heartbreaking is the reality of their location. In Germany, vehicles that can safely seat seven passengers are extremely limited and difficult to find. For a missionary family of five actively involved in ministry, a standard car simply isn’t sufficient. Suitable vehicles are rare, often older, and significantly more expensive—placing them far outside what this family can afford on their own.





Without reliable transportation, their ability to serve is severely restricted. Everyday tasks become overwhelming. Ministry opportunities are missed. Most importantly, the safety of their children is at risk. This is not a setback they anticipated, nor one they can overcome alone.





We are asking for your help today. Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward emergency vehicle repairs or the purchase of a dependable seven-seat vehicle, allowing this family to remain mobile and continue the work God has called them to do.





If you are unable to give financially, please consider praying for this family and sharing this appeal with others. Your support, in any form, makes a difference.





Thank you for standing with this missionary family in a moment of real need. Your generosity helps keep them on the field and the mission moving forward.





Thank you for standing with those who serve.

Find out more about their ministry in Germany on Richards website https://www.richardpmoore.net





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





The Jesus Gathering Team

On behalf of Richard Moore and family



you can find out more about their ministry at https://www.richardpmoore.net