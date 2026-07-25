Help Build Moonstone & Flame: A South African Handcrafted Wellness Brand

Campaign Title

Help Me Build Moonstone & Flame – A Dream of Handcrafted Wellness, One Candle at a Time

Our Story

Hello,

My name is Grace, and I am building something deeply personal: Moonstone & Flame, a South African handcrafted wellness brand inspired by the need for calm, beauty, and balance in everyday life.

What started as a simple creative idea has grown into a clear vision—to create meaningful, handmade products that help people slow down, breathe, and reconnect with themselves. Through candles, bath products, and crystal-inspired gift sets, I want to bring moments of peace into people’s homes.

But beyond creating beautiful products, I want to build something sustainable—something that can support my family, grow into a stable income, and eventually create opportunities for others in my community.

Starting a business from the ground up requires more than passion. It requires equipment, materials, and resources I don’t yet have.

That is why I’m reaching out for support.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to turning this dream into reality.

What Moonstone & Flame Will Create

Each product will be handcrafted with care, intention, and quality ingredients:

🕯️ Hand-poured scented candles

🛁 Bath bombs and mineral bath salts

🧼 Natural handmade soaps

🧴 Body butters and exfoliating scrubs

✨ Crystal-inspired gift sets and jewellery

🎁 Curated self-care gift boxes for special occasions

Every item will be designed to create a sense of calm, warmth, and beauty in everyday life.

Why Your Support Matters

Your support will help me:

Purchase essential candle-making and crafting equipment Buy raw materials for candles, soaps, and bath products Build initial inventory of crystals and jewellery supplies Develop professional packaging and branding Create and launch an online store Attend local markets to introduce Moonstone & Flame to customers Build a foundation for long-term income and future job creation

How Donations Will Be Used

30% – Equipment and workshop setup 25% – Raw materials and initial inventory 15% – Packaging and branding design 10% – Website and online store setup 10% – Marketing and advertising 10% – Working capital and unexpected costs

Every contribution will be used carefully and responsibly, with updates shared so you can follow the journey and see the impact of your support.

Donation Levels

R1000 – A small but powerful step forward. Thank you for believing in this dream. R2500 – Helps purchase essential ingredients like wax, oils, or bath materials R5000 – Supports packaging and early product development R10000 – Helps fund essential equipment for production R25000+ – Makes a major contribution toward launching Moonstone & Flame

No amount is too small—every contribution matters deeply.

Our Vision

I believe that small businesses can create meaningful change.

My vision is for Moonstone & Flame to become more than a brand. I want it to be known for products that help people rest, reset, and celebrate life’s moments, while also supporting local suppliers and contributing to community growth.

This is not just a business to me. It is a long-term dream built with care, purpose, and hope.

Thank You

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Whether you choose to donate or simply share this campaign, you are helping bring Moonstone & Flame to life.

Your kindness and support mean more than I can fully express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Grace

Founder of Moonstone & Flame