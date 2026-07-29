Moo Cow Mowing All Electric Lawncare

Help a United States Air Force Ohio Air National Guard Veteran Launch Moo Cow Mowing – All-Electric Lawn Care in Avon Lake!





Hi, I’m Gregory James Mosher, a proud USAF/OHANG veteran, and I’ve officially launched Moo Cow Mowing, LLC — a new home-based, 100% electric lawn care business in Avon Lake, Ohio.





After serving our country, state, and local community I’m channeling that same discipline and reliability into a business that’s better for our neighborhoods: quiet, zero-emission, and professional. No loud gas engines, no fumes — just clean Ryobi 80V and 40V power delivering great results for homeowners.





I’m excited to share that I’ve already achieved several key milestones:

- Formed Moo Cow Mowing, LLC (effective May 11, 2026)

- Secured General Liability insurance

- Obtained my **Lorain County Vendor’s License** (License #47-001036, effective June 1, 2026)

- Received approval for my **$5,000 Landscape Contractor Bond** with the City of Avon Lake (valid through December 31, 2026)

- Invested in a full fleet of premium all-electric equipment: 42" Ryobi Z3 riding mower, 30" walk-behind, edger, trimmer, blower, and more





These steps show I’m serious and doing this the right way. Now I am seeking community support to finish strong and start serving customers as soon as possible.





**Your support will help fund:**

- An electric vehicle to tow a lightweight equipment trailer

- A lightweight equipment trailer

- Professional marketing materials (flyers, business cards, yard signs)

- Initial operating costs and fuel (electricity) while building my first routes





Every contribution — whether $10, $25, $50, or more — directly helps a veteran-owned, eco-friendly small business get rolling in Avon Lake community. In return, you’ll be backing quiet, clean lawn care that respects the environment.





If you can’t donate right now, please share this campaign with friends and family. Your share could connect me with my first customers!





Thank you for believing in veteran entrepreneurship and a greener approach to lawn care. Together we can make Moo Cow Mowing a success story in northeast Ohio.





Moo-ving forward with gratitude,

Gregory James Mosher

Owner, Moo Cow Mowing, LLC

125 Ashwood Drive, Avon Lake, OH 44012





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