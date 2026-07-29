Monroe's Forever Best Friend

For those who have followed our journey, you know how deeply we love our girl. Monroe came into this world with sweetness, sass, and a spark that lights up every room — but what many don’t know is the quiet part of our story: the part where we learned I wouldn’t be able to carry any more babies after an unexpected complication during her birth.

And while this wasn’t part of our original plan, one thing has always remained crystal clear in my heart…

Every little girl deserves the chance to have a forever best friend.

A sibling to grow up with. To laugh with. To lean on. To walk through life with.





So today, we’re starting something incredibly special —

✨ Our Campaign to Find Monroe Her Forever Best Friend ✨

Through surrogacy, we have the opportunity to give her what we’ve always dreamed for her: a built-in teammate, a partner in mischief, a lifelong friend. But surrogacy is a journey that takes a village — emotionally, legally, financially, and spiritually. And we’re stepping into this with open hearts, open hands, and so much hope.

This campaign is more than just raising money…

It’s about building a future.

It’s about honoring the miracle that gave us Monroe.

It’s about saying YES to the family we dreamed of — even if the path looks different than expected.

By supporting, sharing, praying, or simply cheering us on…

You’re helping us get one step closer to giving Monroe the gift of a sibling — her forever best friend. 💞





Thank you for loving our family, for standing with us, and for helping us write the most beautiful next chapter. We are endlessly grateful.

With love, hope, and so much gratitude —

Michelle, Jason & Monroe 🤍