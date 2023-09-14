Campaign Image

Launching New Media Network

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $5,435

Campaign created by MONICA MATTHEWS

Campaign funds will be received by MONICA MATTHEWS

Launching New Media Network

I’m taking the plunge! Answering the call to expand my media ministry and I can’t do it without you! Cancellation by my former employer put me on the radio blacklist & moved me to podcasting to keep reaching my beloved audience, BUT GOD! 

My vision- THIRST Ministries, is expanding our reach to create and distribute abundant life content to take our country back for the Kingdom! To include topics that matter to you-  Daily News, Faith, National Security, Social & Family, Travel, Children’s Programming, Movies,Cuisine & much more in original content on national platforms to include Roku, AppleTV, Firestick etc.. with fresh, exceptional relevant talent! 

You can check out my work at My Website!

Recent Donations
Show:
Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Donor
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Excited for THIRST!!

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

100
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Much love

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Not much, but glad I could help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

4 Winds West Ent
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep doing what you’re doing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Reese
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Duncan
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Judy Olson
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo