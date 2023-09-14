Launching New Media Network

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $5,435
Campaign funds will be received by MONICA MATTHEWS
I’m taking the plunge! Answering the call to expand my media ministry and I can’t do it without you! Cancellation by my former employer put me on the radio blacklist & moved me to podcasting to keep reaching my beloved audience, BUT GOD!
My vision- THIRST Ministries, is expanding our reach to create and distribute abundant life content to take our country back for the Kingdom! To include topics that matter to you- Daily News, Faith, National Security, Social & Family, Travel, Children’s Programming, Movies,Cuisine & much more in original content on national platforms to include Roku, AppleTV, Firestick etc.. with fresh, exceptional relevant talent!
You can check out my work at My Website!
Excited for THIRST!!
Much love
❤
Not much, but glad I could help.
Keep doing what you’re doing!
