Money for Molly

In the middle of January, the day before our daughter's first birthday, Molly got sick with a cold and minor fever, suffered a seizure and was rushed to the hospital by her parents. While there we submitted to every test they wanted to run, except one, and were discharged without issue within 24 hours of arriving. It was our understanding that all was well with our daughter and she had simply experienced a scary febrile seizure and we went home joyful and at peace. But the next day our world was turned upside down when we learned that someone had reported our family to DCFS.

In the last several months, our family has been to court twice for hearings and mediation, seen multiple doctors and had DCFS caseworkers enter our home over and over again and now have a trial coming up in just a few short weeks. We cannot go into the details of what is being alleged or our case against them, but due to this trial we are being flooded with bills and fees that our little family cannot handle on our own. If you have questions, feel free to give us a personal call at 801.807.8972. (During this time we have welcomed another beautiful daughter into our family and are in the midst of life and trials of loving and taking care of two precious gifts from God.)

Our medical bills and legal fees are quickly coming due and we need to come up with the total before the first day of trial, which is August 5th. We cannot do this without help. If you read our brief story and feel compelled to help, we are beyond grateful and thankful to you and to God for blessing our incredible family. Please help us get the government out of our home and our family.