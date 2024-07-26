Money for Molly

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,542
Campaign funds will be received by Olivia Horlacher
In the middle of January, the day before our daughter's first birthday, Molly got sick with a cold and minor fever, suffered a seizure and was rushed to the hospital by her parents. While there we submitted to every test they wanted to run, except one, and were discharged without issue within 24 hours of arriving. It was our understanding that all was well with our daughter and she had simply experienced a scary febrile seizure and we went home joyful and at peace. But the next day our world was turned upside down when we learned that someone had reported our family to DCFS.
In the last several months, our family has been to court twice for hearings and mediation, seen multiple doctors and had DCFS caseworkers enter our home over and over again and now have a trial coming up in just a few short weeks. We cannot go into the details of what is being alleged or our case against them, but due to this trial we are being flooded with bills and fees that our little family cannot handle on our own. If you have questions, feel free to give us a personal call at 801.807.8972. (During this time we have welcomed another beautiful daughter into our family and are in the midst of life and trials of loving and taking care of two precious gifts from God.)
Our medical bills and legal fees are quickly coming due and we need to come up with the total before the first day of trial, which is August 5th. We cannot do this without help. If you read our brief story and feel compelled to help, we are beyond grateful and thankful to you and to God for blessing our incredible family. Please help us get the government out of our home and our family.
Love you Olivia. I signed up for monthly donations❤️ Jaime
Merry Christmas, Olivia. We are so happy for your family!
God bless!
Prayers for you & your family during this difficult time.
I think this is a targeted attack. Praying you will prevail !
Praying for you and guardian angels to help you fight this corruption
Bless you!
July 26th, 2024
We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity that our family has felt after being vulnerable in asking for help (which is hard for us to do). In just 8 days we have raised a total of $7,035 through this fundraiser, Venmo and cash that has been given to our family. We are so grateful for all those who have been willing to sacrifice and dig into your wallets when things are so tight all around the country. We have been able to pay a large portion of our legal bills, $14,000 of which is due by August 1st. Because of your generosity and a blessing from God in a larger pay check this last week, we have been able to pay half of that! Thank you so much!
We still need to collect another $7,000 in the next week to pay the other half of our trial retainer and the other legal fees due. This fundraiser will still be active and we will continue to share and ask for help however you are able. We are also holding a big yard sale to try and collect funds through donations and sales next weekend. Our attorney has been very great to work with and has been willing to put off some bills while we raise funds. We feel confident in our legal strategy and that our family will find success in this fight. We pray for God's continued hand in our story. Thank you all!
