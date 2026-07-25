money to stock up my shop

good day everyone

my name is jasmine igboma am from Nigeria am 32yrs old single mother of 1

I have a store where I sell sachets water, bottle water and some can drinks, I start with my savings and the business actually doing well but it's lack goods and the shop is basically empty, I just need some financial assistance to make the business grow more,so I can help my family please

I want to prove to those who think that the business is going to close down , mocking me behind my back,calling me failure, I want to prove to them that miracles do happen, please, I beg of u ,any one help me i have 0 backup, i only depend on God,and i believe God will use someone on this platform to bless me..Godbless y'all