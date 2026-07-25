money to stock up my shop

I opened a sachets water, bottle and soft drinks business this year

business is going great, but the shop is literally empty because i have not be able to add a large amount of goods since I opened the store, so people think am a failure, they mock me gossiping behind my back, I was expecting some cash from my previous boss but things didn't go as planned, I have 0 back up

that is why am seeking help from the internet to prove them wrong that miracles do exist

please I beg u all help me